Arjun Babuta, Elavenil Valarivan win 10m air rifle mixed team gold at Asian Shooting Championship

SHYMKENT: India’s Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan clinched the gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship on Saturday.

The Indian pair outclassed China’s Dingke Lu and Xinlu Peng 17-11 to finish on top of the podium. The Chinese duo had led in the initial rounds, but the Indians, who faltered early with scores of 9.5 and 10.1, mounted a stirring comeback in the later rounds to claim the gold.

The victory means that both Tamil Nadu’s Elavenil and the 26-year-old Babuta from Punjab now have two gold medals each at the prestigious tournament. Elavenil had finished on top of the table in the 10m air rifle women’s competition, while Babuta had previously combined with Rudrankksh Patil and Kiran Jadhav to secure the team gold in the men’s 10m air rifle event.