World C'ships: Sindhu stages stunning fightback to advance

CHENNAI: PV Sindhu looked spent in the mid-stages of the opening game during her second-round match of the World Championships at the Adidas Arena in Paris on Wednesday.

Up against World No 40 Karupathevan Letshanaa of Malaysia, the Indian was playing the chasing game during that phase against her younger opponent in the women's singles Round of 32 contest.

Letshanaa, who is making her first appearance at this level of the competition, was operating with authority and forcing Sindhu to make mistakes. But Sindhu, the former champ at this marquee event, made a remarkable comeback to enter the Round of 16 with a 21-19, 21-15 victory.

With her calculated shots all over the court, the Malaysian was visibly growing in confidence and built a sizeable lead (18-12) towards the second-half of the opening game. But Sindhu, just like what she had done just 24 hours or so ago, showed the heart of a champion. The Indian, who is currently ranked World No 15, reeled off six consecutive points to turn the tide in her favour. Letshanaa was a picture of disbelief while Sindhu was clearly fired up.

Letshanaa, however, managed to stop Sindhu's flow by claiming her 19th point. But Sindhu remained ice cool and followed that up with a perfect winner to cancel the lead.

With the score tied at 19-19, Letshanna then made an error in judgement while retrieving the shuttle, handing Sindhu the advantage. The Indian wasted no time in pocketing the first game.

The second game was one-way traffic as Sindhu, buoyed after her first-game fightback, took control of the proceedings and never looked back. Letshanaa could never quite match up with the Indian.