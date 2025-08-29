Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals, Weber wins maiden trophy

ZURICH: Two-time Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finished runner-up in the Diamond League Finals for the third time in a row as Julian Weber of Germany lifted his maiden trophy with two 90m-plus throws in a commanding show here on Thursday.

Chopra was lying third till the fifth round following his opening throw of 84.35m before his final effort of 85.01m took him to the second spot, overtaking 2012 London Olympics gold winner Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago who ended third with 84.95m.

Weber achieved a season world leading throw of 91.57m, his personal best, in his second attempt. He began with 91.37m effort, and after that it was a one-man show in the seven-man field.

None of Weber's rivals could even come near his mark, as his best effort of the day was over 6m more than that of Chopra.

The German had a foul, 83.66m, 86.45m and 88.66m after his second throw.

Clearly, Chopra was not at his best in the season's Diamond League grand finale. He had three legal throws out of the six attempts.

Known for his consistency in producing 88m-plus throws, it was a rare instance of the 27-year-old Indian star just being able to touch the 85m mark.

He was hoping to regain the trophy he had won in 2022, but ended up finishing second for the third time after 2023 and 2024.

Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada was fourth with 82.06m.