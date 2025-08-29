India submits 2030 CWG Games formal bid in London with Amdavad as host city

CHENNAI: As the nation celebrates National Sports Day on Friday, miles away India formally submitted the 2030 Commonwealth Games bid at the Commonwealth Sport (CS) office in London. The delegation was led by Harsh Sanghavi, sports minister, Gujarat government. Once again as reported by this newspaper like the Olympics, Amdavad will be the host city.

This comes days after the Cabinet approved India’s bid for the Games and was submitted to the CS interim president Donald Rukare in the presence of both Gujarat government and Commonwealth Games Association, India, officials. What seems interesting is that the Cabinet had cleared Ahmedabad as the host city for the Centenary Games.

Besides the state sports minister, Raghuram Iyer CEO, IOA, Ashwini Kumar Principle secretary Gujarat government, Harpal Singh, executive committee member of the IOA and Pranshu Jain of Ernst & Young were part of the entourage of officials.

According to a statement, “The bid positions Amdavad as the host city for the Centenary edition of the Games, marking 100 years of the Commonwealth Games.”

India is also highlighting its endeavour to host inclusive and sustainable Games. “The proposal reflects India’s commitment to delivering a Games that is sustainable, inclusive, and aligned with the Commonwealth’s Games Reset principles,” it said.

Speaking on the submission, Sanghavi highlighted that the 2030 Commonwealth Games would hold significance for both India and the Commonwealth. “The event will mark a century of sporting excellence, unity and shared values within the Commonwealth, making the Centenary edition a landmark celebration,” said the statement.