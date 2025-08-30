Sumit and Gagan shine as Yoddhas take down Titans 40-35

The Vishwanadh Sports Club witnessed a nail-biting season opener on Saturday evening, as the UP Yoddhas began their Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 campaign with a thrilling 40-35 win over home side Telugu Titans. Skipper Sumit’s eight points and Gagan Gowda’s superb 14-point haul proved decisive, despite Vijay Malik’s equally impressive 14 points for the Titans.

Vijay Malik opened the proceedings with an early hand touch, but the Yoddhas immediately showed their resilience. Gagan Gowda struck early against Bharat Hooda, with both teams trading blows and forcing Do-or-Die raids. Bharat faltered in his first two such attempts, while Guman Singh’s double touch gave the Yoddhas the lead 10 minutes into the first half, reducing the Titans to just two men on the mat at the timeout.