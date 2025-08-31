Opening stretch in decider cost us: SatChi

CHENNAI: With spring in their steps, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty employed every tool in their arsenal in their pursuit for greatness. A good dose of textbook smashes, some mind-bending returns and the duo also exhibited their tenacity. But at the latter stages of their men's doubles semifinal contest at the World Championships in Paris on Saturday, they hit a dead end. Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi, their opponents in the last-four stage, upped their game to outfox the Indians with flick services. The Chinese duo seemed to have figured out the Indian duo's Achilles heel, mixing their tactics well. It was unreal and sort of an anti-climax given that Satwik and Chirag had fought their way back into the contest by pocketing the second game. Within minutes, the score read 9-0 in the Chinese duo's favour. The Chinese pair was also — for the large part — impenetrable in their defense, adding to Satwik and Chirag's frustrations.

It was just the opposite for Liu and Chen, ranked World No 11, as they were visibly pumped. Liu also landed a couple of backhand smashes to lift the crowd at the Adidas Arena. After that opening onslaught, the Indians were battling a losing cause. Sensing victory, the Chinese duo brought their attacking game to the fore to land some winners and inch closer to their target, Down 5-17, the Indians did well to make it a respectable score in the end. But the contest was well beyond their reach then. The Indians lost 19-21, 21-18, 12-21 in 67 minutes.

Chirag later recalled the period of play which led to their downfall. "We didn't get any rhythm and we didn't start off well and gave away easy points and they were also serving quite well. We should also have been a little smarter but credit to them, they served very well from the start of the third game," he said during the post-match media interaction. Singing from the same hymn sheet, Satwik also felt that their opponents were operating with plenty of determination. "They played with much more confidence. Their body language suggested they were enjoying it a bit more than us. Even in the first game, where we were leading, they were just giving what they have. We played well in patches and in the third game, they were carrying a good feeling. It's all a matter of confidence, how mentally strong you are. In the third game, that stretch (opening) cost and we could have done something different during that phase," he said.