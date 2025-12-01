Michael Jordan's fight against NASCAR heads to court, could shake up motorsports

CHARLOTTE, N.C.: Michael Jordan's bitter fight against NASCAR heads to federal court Monday in a jury trial that could rip apart the top motorsports series in the United States.

The antitrust allegations leveled by Jordan-owned 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports has exposed salacious personal communications, NASCAR's finances and a deep contempt between some of the top executives in the sport and its participants.

Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, who owns 23XI alongside Jordan and less than a month ago had the Cup Series championship slip through his fingers, warned this weekend that the gloves will be off during the two-week trial in the Western District of North Carolina.

"Our fans have been brainwashed with (NASCAR's) talking points for decades," Hamlin wrote on social media. "Lies are over starting Monday morning. It's time for the truth. It's time for change."

NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps has said that the series has tried hard to settle the case ahead of Monday's trial.

What is the lawsuit about?

The lawsuit was filed by 23XI Racing, which is owned by Basketball Hall of Famer Jordan, Hamlin and Jordan's longtime business manager, Curtis Polk. They were joined by Front Row Motorsports, a team owned by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins that won the 2021 Daytona 500. The two were the only teams out of 15 to refuse to sign renewals on the charter agreements NASCAR presented to them in late 2024.

All 15 teams had been fighting for more favorable terms in the charter agreements over more than two years of negotiations, and the final terms fell short of what the teams had been seeking. 23XI and Front Row accused NASCAR of being a monopoly and sued under antitrust grounds.