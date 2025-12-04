Abu Dhabi showdown - how the F1 title can be won

AFP Sport assesses how the 2025 Formula One drivers' title can be won at the season finale in Abu Dhabi this weekend:

The state of play

After 23 races of the 24-race season Lando Norris leads the championship on 408 points, 12 clear of Red Bull's four-time champion Max Verstappen and 16 clear of his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. This is the first time more than two drivers have been in with a shot of claiming the title since 2010.

Lando Norris

"All" Norris has to do to claim his maiden title is finish on the podium at Yas Marina, irrespective of where his two title rivals finish.

A top-three result is all the Briton requires - sounds straightforward given McLaren's overall dominance - they wrapped up the constructors' crown two months ago in Singapore.

But on a cautionary note Norris has failed to make the top three in six races this year, including his disqualification from second in Las Vegas due to a technical infringement.

On the plus side, the 26-year-old won in Abu Dhabi last year.