Indian Pickleball League: Chennai secure playoffs berth

NEW DELHI: With a perfect record after four games, Chennai Super Warriors became the first team to confirm a playoff spot in the Indian Pickleball League — which is sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. The league leaders beat Bengaluru Blasters 4-2, after Lucknow Leopards and Capital Warriors Gurgaon had earlier played out a 3-3 draw.

Bengaluru, fresh off their maiden win a day earlier, ran into unbeaten Chennai in the second tie of the day. Phuc Huynh gave Bengaluru the ideal launch, outlasting Aman Patel 15–13 in men's singles. Chennai steadied through Mitchell Hargreaves and Harsh Mehta, who edged Huynh and Arjun Singh 15–12 after a gritty, point-for-point kitchen-line battle.

From there on, Roos van Reek took charge once again, racing to a 10–5 lead before closing out a commanding 15–5 win — her fourth straight in the league — over Pei Chuan Kao. Bengaluru snapped Chennai's unbeaten women's doubles run with a crisp 15–8 victory, levelling the tie again at 2-2. Chennai, however, were in no mood to let their perfect record slip. They burst ahead in the Grand Rally and closed out a dominant 21–10 finish to seal their fourth straight tie, 4–2. Mehta and Van Reek claimed the Players of the Tie honours.

Chennai lead with 12 points after four straight wins. Hyderabad are second while Lucknow occupy the third spot. Gurgaon, Bengaluru are fourth and fifth, respectively. Win-less Mumbai sit at bottom.

Results: Chennai Super Warriors 4-2 Bengaluru Blasters; Lucknow Leopards 3-3 Capital Warriors Gurgaon.