Norris faces nerve-shredding three-way scrap to claim maiden title

ABU DHABI: Lando Norris will battle his own nerves as much as his rivals' speed as he bids to end Max Verstappen's four-year reign as F1 world champion in Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

After two weekends of self-inflicted setbacks, championship leader Norris and his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri need an error-free event to ensure Red Bull's number one cannot complete a spectacular end-of-season recovery in glorious style.

For the first time since a four-way scrap at the final race in Abu Dhabi in 2010, the title will be decided by a contest involving more than two drivers with McLaren, in particular, nervously glancing in their mirrors for Verstappen.

Norris has a 12-point lead on Verstappen ahead of the finale and a 16-point advantage on team-mate Piastri, and needs to finish on the podium to prevail.

But it is the Dutchman who has the momentum with five wins in his last eight outings – and no distraction from a team-mate rival or blurred team orders.

Last weekend, in Qatar, two weeks after both Norris and Piastri were disqualified in Las Vegas for an illegal level of wear on their under-car planks, McLaren contrived to bungle a key pit-stop decision and gifted victory to Verstappen.