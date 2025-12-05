McLaren will consider team orders for Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri in F1 title decider

ABU DHABI: CEO Zak Brown says McLaren could use team orders to manage the Formula 1 title fight if one of its drivers has a “significantly better chance” to win in Sunday's decisive Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

McLaren's Lando Norris leads the standings by 12 points from Red Bull's Max Verstappen, with Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri four points further back.

That's prompted speculation that Piastri could be asked to move over for Norris, sacrificing his own slight championship chance, if it appears that Verstappen is heading for a race win.

“In the sense of team orders, as long as both drivers have a chance to win the world championship, which they clearly do sitting here right now, then it’s business as usual. They’re free to race. Obviously, we’ll be practical and realistic,” Brown said Friday.