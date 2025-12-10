Bringing the "Brazilian sauce" to squash

Style of play

There is always a "style" being pinned onto whatever Brazil does in sport. The exciting and unpredictable "Ginga" style where the likes of Pele, Ronaldinho and Neymar have excelled. The country's fast-flowing style of volleyball makes them a global powerhouse. So, what do they bring in squash? "The Brazilian sauce," says coach and former junior player Renato Gallego.

"It is creative and Brazilian," he began before adding, "We try to be more creative players, be more tactical players. Laura Diego and Pedro are strong with their basics and are very creative players," he explained.

Gobbi, who is known as "the gladiator," tried to bring parallels between the styles the country tends to adopt in other sports. "Sometimes the ball can get really warm and bouncy in Brazil. This means we cannot do much with the ball, so we learn how to treat the ball, touch the ball. In tough conditions, we try to develop some skills. Then, when we play in an environment with AC, the ball is cold and we can manoeuvre the ball, which becomes easy for us. That is our kind of Samba and Ginga in squash," the World No. 86 explained.

Such ideas were on show on their first match on Wednesday. Despite playing in different conditions to the ones back home, Gobbi stuck to his aggressive style of play while adapting to the conditions in his win against Louai Hafez. Mometto, in his match against Robin Gadola, seemed to embrace the ball and used that to his favour.