IOA-Italy Olympic body MoU to help improve sports

CHENNAI: In its bid to improve sporting ties between Italy and India that will eventually help in exchange programmes including training, infrastructure sharing and sports development, the Indian Olympic Association has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) on Wednesday. The MoU will also bring the two countries closer through sports.

The signing was attended by Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani. The MoU was signed by IOA president PT Usha and CONI president Luciano Buonfiglio.

According to the agreement, as shared by the IOA, the understanding will provide "structured framework for joint promotion of sports, exchange of expertise and mutual access to each nation's elite sporting infrastructure and high-performance centres for athletes, coaches and sports science professionals".