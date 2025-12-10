IOA-Italy Olympic body MoU to help improve sports

CHENNAI: In its bid to improve sporting ties between Italy and India that will eventually help in exchange programmes including training, infrastructure sharing and sports development, the Indian Olympic Association has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) on Wednesday. The MoU will also bring the two countries closer through sports.
The signing was attended by Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani. The MoU was signed by IOA president PT Usha and CONI president Luciano Buonfiglio.
According to the agreement, as shared by the IOA, the understanding will provide "structured framework for joint promotion of sports, exchange of expertise and mutual access to each nation's elite sporting infrastructure and high-performance centres for athletes, coaches and sports science professionals".
"Today marks a proud moment for the Indian Olympic movement. This partnership with CONI opens new horizons for our athletes to train, learn, and excel within one of the world's most respected sporting systems," Usha said in a release.
"The exchange of knowledge, expertise, and infrastructure will play a pivotal role in elevating India's global sporting performance. We look forward to a long and inspiring collaboration with our Italian counterparts."
Luciano Buonfiglio said, "Italy and India share a deep passion for sport, and this MoU represents an important step in strengthening that bond. By opening our high-performance facilities and expertise to each other, we are building a bridge of excellence that will benefit both nations' athletes for years to come. CONI is delighted to join hands with IOA in this forward-looking initiative."