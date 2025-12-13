'Home' of Indian squash

CHENNAI: "I spent more time at the academy than I have at home."

This seems to be a common refrain among players, coaches and all those associated with the hallowed precincts of the Indian Squash Academy. There are numerous fables associated with the academy but nothing beats the one that most players chant with grace and equanimity. This academy is part of their lives.

Speak with Abhay Singh, the latest from the squash's famed cradle, or with someone who has spent years here growing up as a player and now a coach Harinder Pal Sandhu or someone like Velavan Senthilkumar. Or Joshna Chinappa. They will all say in unison: "The Academy is our home".

Even coaches share the same emotions. Take for instance Major Maniam. He had come here for a few years to coach and ended up leaving after 16 years. Not to speak of coach and now Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) secretary Cyrus Poncha, "I wanted to try for a year," he says. He is still here in Chennai.

Located near the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu's Nehru Park ground here, it was N Ramachandram, who was the key figure in laying the foundations of the academy. Squash was not even a lexicon in the Indian sporting ecosystem. Twenty-five years on — the academy recently celebrated its silver jubilee — it has gone on to become a game-changer, helping the country produce many champions over the years.

Rami's pursuit of Maniam

Building the academy was a big shot in the arm but Ramachandran's work was far from over. The academy needed leaders to help the trainees. Enter Maniam from Malaysia, one of the prominent forces that lifted the academy.

Maniam, who has served in the military, was before a national champion in the 70s. After taking up full-time coaching in the 80s, Maniam had groomed the likes of eight-time world champion and former World No 1 Nicol David and former World No 7 Ong Beng Hee. Maniam recalled how Ramachandran, after several talks, finally convinced him to join the brigade.

So the story goes like this. "I happened to be taking our women's team to Guernsey for a World Women's Championship (in 1994). At the WSF AGM, I met Mr. Ramachandran. I was coming out of the lobby after the meeting and all the teams were given a courtesy car. I was driving the car and Rami was waiting for the transport that picks up all the delegates to take them back to the hotel. I saw him and asked, 'would you like a ride'? We were staying in different places.

"He got into the car and the first thing he asked me, "Tamil pesuvingla (Do you speak Tamil), and then we started talking and he was saying how he's planning to do this, that and here and then he said, you must come and do something for us."

"I said, 'Rami, you know, I've been here for more than 15 years in Malaysian squash and they're doing well. I don't think they would let me go, you know'. Every time he met me in any event, he would say, 'you know, when you want to come'. He kept at it for the next two years. So, in 2002, he was planning to expand the squash court as it was under some construction. "He said, 'I'm going to do something. Why don't you come and have a look?' I was in Malaysia at that time. I said, 'Rami, you know, I will. Of course, I will come. One fine day, I'll come'. He said, 'no, no, you're coming this weekend'."