Undefeated boxing great Terence Crawford announces retirement

LOS ANGELES: Undefeated world super middleweight champion Terence Crawford announced his retirement from boxing on Tuesday, hanging up his gloves three months after a career-defining victory over Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.

The 38-year-old from Nebraska, who dominated Mexican legend Alvarez in Las Vegas in September to claim the undisputed super middleweight crown, announced his decision in a video posted on social media.

"I'm stepping away from competition, not because I'm done fighting, but because I've won a different type of battle," Crawford said in his retirement message. "The one where you walk away on your own terms."

Crawford, (42-0, 31 knockouts), retires as the reigning WBA, IBF and WBO supermiddleweight champion after defeating Alvarez by unanimous decision in a masterful performance.

Crawford had also held the WBC super middleweight belt, but was stripped of it earlier this month following a dispute over sanctioning fees.

Speaking in his video, Crawford said his career had been driven by a desire to keep "proving everyone wrong."