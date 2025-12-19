Anthony Joshua takes huge weight advantage into Jake Paul fight

MIAMI: Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will carry a massive weight advantage into his controversial Netflix-backed bout against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Florida on Friday.

Appearing at Thursday's weigh-in for the fight in Miami, Joshua tipped the scales at 243.4 pounds (110 kilograms, 17 stone five pounds), nearly 30 pounds heavier than Paul, who came in at 216.6lbs (98kg, 15 stone seven pounds).

Joshua, 36, had been contractually obliged to weigh in at 245 pounds or less for a bout that has triggered safety fears throughout the boxing world.

British former Olympic champion Joshua is widely viewed as a huge -- and potentially dangerous -- step up in class for Paul.

The eight-round fight, which will be streamed live on Netflix, will reportedly see the two men split a purse of $184 million, making it one of the most lucrative boxing events in history.

However the event has drawn criticism for the perceived risks faced by Paul, with Joshua's long-time promoter Eddie Hearn describing the bout as a "catastrophic mismatch" before contracts were even signed.

Joshua courted controversy this week after saying he was ready to "kill" Paul, when asked if there was any part of him that was inclined to take it easy on his opponent.

"Zero part of me," Joshua said. "I'm a very respectful guy, brought up by a good family, but if I can kill you, I will kill you. That's just how I am."