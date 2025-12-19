Indian men's freestyle wrestlers may have a Russian coach soon

CHENNAI: Former Russian wrestler Anatoly Beloglazov, the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medallist in the 52kg weight category, looks set to take over as foreign coach of the Indian men's freestyle unit. The three-time World Championships gold medallist is the strongest contender for the post among the applicants who have submitted their CVs to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The WFI, had on September 30, invited applications for the post of foreign coaches in all three styles — men's freestyle and Greco-Roman and women's wrestling. The last date for submission of the applications was November 15. It is understood that most of the applicants showed interest in men's freestyle coaching. The applicants are said to be from Uzbekistan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Russia.

The invitation said that the engagement of these foreign coaches is aimed at the preparation of the national teams for the 2026 Asian Games. The contract, however, could be extended with mutual agreement keeping the performance of coaches in mind till the 2028 Los Angeles Games, read the invitation letter.

Anatoly and his more famous twin brother Sergey, who won Olympic gold twice (1980 and 1984), have a freestyle wrestling tournament in their name which is held annually in Kaliningrad, Russia. Both of them were also inducted into the FILA International Wrestling Hall of Fame after their playing careers.

Anatoly has coached a lot of national teams in the past including Russia, Australia, China, Belarus and Canada. During his tenure as the head coach, he helped wrestlers from these nations win medals at various international events including Olympics. "Anatoly's CV looks the most impressive. The WFI had a talk with him. The only issue that is delaying the appointment is the salary he is expecting. He is expecting US$10,000 per month but the federation is trying to negotiate. If he agrees, then his appointment is almost certain," a WFI source in the know of things told this daily.

The WFI has apprised the Sports Authority of India (SAI) through the ACTC (annual calendar for training and competition) about the applications it received from foreign coaches. Once a decision is made, the SAI will have a video interview before finalising terms and conditions of the contract. The federation, however, has not yet finalised a candidate in the Greco-Roman style. "Candidatures have been received but most of them are not strong enough," said the source.