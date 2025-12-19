The Gukesh question: World Champ thrives after shutting out white noise

CHENNAI: Chess players are notorious for not exhibiting emotions immediately after the match. Even if it's a positive result, they are more focused on rearranging the pieces while having an immediate post game debrief with their opponents across the table. It's how its been for more than a century. Emotions are reserved for very special occasions like winning the World Cup or the World Championship.

D Gukesh made a break from that unwritten convention after seeing off Fabiano Caruana at the Global Chess League (GCL) on Thursday. On the competition's fifth day, the 19-year-old, winless after four games, played precise chess with the white pieces to put the US GM under immediate pressure. Caruana, against the clock, threw in the towel with a few seconds remaining and with check mate around the corner. Gukesh immediately fist-pumped not once but two times. The world champion, representing PBG Alaskan Knights, had won his first game of the meet. Immediately, the crowd inside the Royal Opera House started serenading the Indian with chants of 'Gukesh, Gukesh'.

It's natural to understand why there's always intense scrutiny on Gukesh. India may be a sports-loving nation but it's still a country that hasn't produced enough world-beating champions. It's why there's always a spotlight — and adulation — on the champions it has produced, both current and former. That feeling is exacerbated in chess, a game enjoying a boom time in India thanks to the achievements of Gukesh and his peers over the last three years or so both in individual and team events, where there are three Indian men in the world's top-10 (four Indian women in the world's top-20 among women).

But Gukesh is an outlier to most of the other champions in India because he has generally been interview shy. Since becoming world champion in that heady Singapore night over a year ago, you can count on your fingers the number of full interviews he has granted to Indian publications outside of Chessbase India. He generally doesn't talk during tournaments — something common to a lot of elite chess players outside of the cursory comments related to the match — but outside it, it's very understandable that he likes to switch off.