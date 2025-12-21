Important to be consistent & keep going: Revitalised Sindhu braced for new season

CHENNAI: With modest returns on the court, PV Sindhu was mostly in the background on the BWF World Tour this season. Injuries had amplified her issues as she had struggled to get any sort of momentum. So much so that the two-time Olympic medallist had decided to end the season much earlier in order to heal and return stronger. With the new season knocking on the door, Sindhu seems to be in good spirits.
On Sunday, the former world champion was the cynosure of all eyes during the inauguration of the Yonex Sunrise exclusive store at Sports Center NX in the city where she was mobbed by an enthusiastic crowd — young and old. As the fans queued up for autographs and pictures, she happily obliged with grace. Some fans were even lucky to get a selfie with the champion athlete.
Thulasimathi Murugesan (Arjuna awardee & Paralympics silver medallist), J Meghanatha Reddy (IAS Member Secretary, SDAT), Karan Dhar (Director, Sunrise Sports India), Vikramaditya Dhar, (Managing Director, Sunrise Sports India), Kailash Ghoda and Vikram Ghoda (partners of Sports Centre NX, a family-run business) were also present during the launch of the store.
After briefly interacting with the fans and officials, Sindhu reflected on her recent results and her aspirations going forward. "Everybody wants to win, everybody wants to play...but sometimes it's not always possible to stay up to the mark. You do get injured. We have to make sure that we stay injury-free. So it's vital to take care of your body. That's what I'm doing right now (...). The tournament schedule is long and you have to pick and choose tournaments, what to play and what not to play," the World No 18 said.
"I'm fit now. I have started my training sessions. I'll be in action in Malaysia. I have to be a little bit smart in terms of what training I'm doing, what exercises I'm doing. So we have a team and it's going really well. I have Irwansyah as a coach and it's all doing well."
After returning with medals in two back-to-back Olympics (2016 and 2020), the Hyderabad shuttler had missed out on a hat-trick in Paris. The 30-year-old has been far from her best in recent months but she has intentions to be in good shape ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The experienced pro is taking it one day at a time.
"Aiming for that. It is far away. It's a step-by-step process for me. We all aim for it but in that period, it's important for everyone to stay strong, both mentally and physically. That's key for every athlete...if you are physically strong and mentally not there, it can't work like that. Both are very important."
After the season opener in Malaysia, she'll be in action during the India Open before going on to take part in the Indonesia Masters. She wants to garner some form of consistency in the upcoming season. "I have experienced a lot over the years. It's important to be consistent and keep going. Of course, every day is a new learning experience. I have had different coaches, which I'm very grateful for. Every time you go to the court, you learn something or the other. You learn new strokes, new skills."
Events come thick and fast at the highest level of the sport. The Badminton Asia Team Championships is also not far away. Sindhu, who'll be leading the charge in the women's singles category in the continental event, is encouraged given the promise displayed by some of the youngsters in the country. The Indian women will be hoping to defend their title during the event which is scheduled to be held from February 3 to 8 in Qingdao, China. "We have a very good team. But one has to have a look at the draws, how they are going to be. As I said earlier, we have a good team and I hope we can do well," said an optimistic Sindhu, adding "So, I hope we do our best and we get a good draw."
In the women's singles department, Sindhu will be supported by World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi Sharma, Unnati Hooda, Rakshita Sree Santhosh Ramraj and Malvika Bansod then. Syed Modi International champions Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will lead the country's charge in the doubles. Priya Konjengbam, Shruti Mishra and Tanisha Crasto complete the squad.
The Khel Ratna awardee is also hopeful that the youngsters can continue to evolve in the coming months. "I think there are three, four girls who are doing really well. And, of course, even in the boys' section, Ayush Shetty is doing well. Kiran George did really well now. And in the girls', Unnati (Hooda) is doing well. Anmol (Kharb) is doing well. So, there are three, four girls and also boys, which is really good for India and for the country as well, where we need to get many more athletes coming forward and getting medals for the country."
Lakshya Sen and the ace pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be other big-hitters in the Indian squad who'll be featuring in the continental meet. Lakshya (World No 13) is the top-ranked men's singles player (India) in the squad, which also features Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, US Open winner Ayush and Tharun Mannepalli.
Satwik and Chirag will lead the doubles unit along with Guwahati Masters runners-up Sai Pratheek K and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy, as well as Hariharan Amsakarunan.
Satwik and Chirag did well in the just-concluded BWF World Tour Finals before bowing out in the semis. While elite Indian players from the singles department have largely struggled to get any sort of rhythm in recent times, the men's doubles duo has regularly featured in business ends of elite events of World Tour, showing their consistency in the process. ''They are working really hard. They played really well on Saturday also. But, yeah, it happens (setbacks), right? Sometimes you lose, sometimes you win. They played well but, unfortunately, they couldn't win the semis. But I think they are doing well and they are working hard," Sindhu said.
Sindhu, revitalised and boasting wealth of experience, will be looking to take a leaf out of their book come 2026.