Important to be consistent & keep going: Revitalised Sindhu braced for new season

CHENNAI: With modest returns on the court, PV Sindhu was mostly in the background on the BWF World Tour this season. Injuries had amplified her issues as she had struggled to get any sort of momentum. So much so that the two-time Olympic medallist had decided to end the season much earlier in order to heal and return stronger. With the new season knocking on the door, Sindhu seems to be in good spirits.

On Sunday, the former world champion was the cynosure of all eyes during the inauguration of the Yonex Sunrise exclusive store at Sports Center NX in the city where she was mobbed by an enthusiastic crowd — young and old. As the fans queued up for autographs and pictures, she happily obliged with grace. Some fans were even lucky to get a selfie with the champion athlete.

Thulasimathi Murugesan (Arjuna awardee & Paralympics silver medallist), J Meghanatha Reddy (IAS Member Secretary, SDAT), Karan Dhar (Director, Sunrise Sports India), Vikramaditya Dhar, (Managing Director, Sunrise Sports India), Kailash Ghoda and Vikram Ghoda (partners of Sports Centre NX, a family-run business) were also present during the launch of the store.

After briefly interacting with the fans and officials, Sindhu reflected on her recent results and her aspirations going forward. "Everybody wants to win, everybody wants to play...but sometimes it's not always possible to stay up to the mark. You do get injured. We have to make sure that we stay injury-free. So it's vital to take care of your body. That's what I'm doing right now (...). The tournament schedule is long and you have to pick and choose tournaments, what to play and what not to play," the World No 18 said.

"I'm fit now. I have started my training sessions. I'll be in action in Malaysia. I have to be a little bit smart in terms of what training I'm doing, what exercises I'm doing. So we have a team and it's going really well. I have Irwansyah as a coach and it's all doing well."

After returning with medals in two back-to-back Olympics (2016 and 2020), the Hyderabad shuttler had missed out on a hat-trick in Paris. The 30-year-old has been far from her best in recent months but she has intentions to be in good shape ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The experienced pro is taking it one day at a time.

"Aiming for that. It is far away. It's a step-by-step process for me. We all aim for it but in that period, it's important for everyone to stay strong, both mentally and physically. That's key for every athlete...if you are physically strong and mentally not there, it can't work like that. Both are very important."