Sports Conclave bringing together key stakeholders

CHENNAI: The second edition of the two-day Tamil Nadu Sports Conclave (TAScon 2.0) involved sharing of ideas to develop and maintain sporting talents and infrastructure in the state. The conclave was launched on Tuesday (December 16) by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin.

It brought together key stakeholders like former players, coaches and officials who are in the centre of the know in the state's sport ecosystem.

Udhayanidhi announced that "Mini Stadiums" in all constituencies of the state will be constructed, each at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

"After our government assumed office in 2021, Tamil Nadu has been hosting several national and international events. Recently, we have hosted the Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup in Chennai and Madurai. Likewise, we conducted the SDAT Squash World Cup in Chennai, where India emerged as the champion," he pointed out.

Former Olympian and ace table tennis player Sharath Kamal insisted that facilities had improved from the time he started playing table tennis. He added that the current facilities were on par with international standards.

“For my first Olympic Games in 2004, the place where I trained had three tables in a small hall. The kind of infrastructure that we had, you wouldn’t even call it a sporting facility. And when we went into international tournaments and saw those big halls with multiple tables, we had lost our matches even before the tournament started, just by seeing the competition and training halls. Our confidence levels were so low because we felt like we didn’t belong there.

“Now, in 2025, it’s 20,000 sq.ft field of play with wooden flooring and a high ceiling at the High Performance Table Tennis Centre in the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (TNPESU). And that’s the kind of conditions we would be playing in at the Olympic Games too. Once we start training there, we are on par with the international level. So, Indian sport has come a very long way. Not just in terms of infrastructure, the technical know-how, and sports science, but I think there is a mentality shift - from looking at sports as a co-curricular activity or a hobby to treating it as a profession,” said Sharath.

