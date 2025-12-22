Sports min allows deferment of NSFs election till next year

CHENNAI: In its bid to ensure full implementation of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, the sports ministry on Monday allowed national sports federations (NSFs), whose elections are scheduled to be held in the coming months, to defer the polls up to December 31, 2026. The relaxation was given to allow the NSFs enough time to comply with the provisions of the Act.

Elections of the All India Football Federation, Hockey India and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) are the most-awaited polls scheduled in the next year. Going by the fresh directives issued by the ministry, the existing executive committees of the abovementioned bodies can continue till the end of 2026. But the bigger question will be how the International Olympic Committee and International Federations perceive this move and whether it will be deemed as interference by the government.

"Compliance requirements under NSG Act, 2025 necessitate adequate preparation time for NSFs to establish robust electoral structure and procedures, and alignment of the Constitution/Bye-laws of NSFs with the NSG Act. In accordance with the provision of the NSG Act, 2025, every NSF will be required to undertake appropriate measures to restructure its general body and to ensure that all their voting members and affiliate units are fully aligned with the provisions of the NSG Act, 2025," read a letter sent to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and all NSFs by the sports ministry.