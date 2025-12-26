Harmanpreet, Hardik aim good show in HIL to prepare for busy international calendar ahead

NEW DELHI: India's leading men's hockey players Harmanpreet Singh and Hardik Singh are eyeing good performances in the Hockey India League (HIL), beginning early next year, to fine-tune their skills and build confidence ahead of a busy international season.

The Indian team has a busy schedule next year with the FIH Pro League, World Cup and the Asian Games in Japan line up one after the other.

The upcoming men's HIL, beginning on January 3, will be a stepping stone for players to get into the rhythm for the season ahead.

India captain Harmanpreet, who plays for JSW Soorma Hockey Club, said the standard of HIL could be compared to international events and it would help players find form quickly.

"The HIL comes at the perfect time for all of us in the Indian team," said Harmanpreet.

"The standard across franchises is very high, so every game will feel like an international match, which is exactly what we want before the Pro League, World Cup, and Asian Games."

Harmanpreet also stressed how the league environment helps senior players and youngsters grow together.

"As captain of the India team and Soorma, I see HIL as a chance to build leadership depth and give younger players big-match exposure alongside senior names," he added.

"If we set the tone with our work rate, penalty-corner execution, and defensive organisation here, it will carry directly into our performances for India later in the year. The goal is clear  have a strong HIL season and then convert that confidence into medals for the country."