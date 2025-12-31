'Fake' wrestling coach forges federation letter for US visa

CHENNAI: A bizarre query that could be linked with kabootarbaazi (immigration racket) left Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) stunned on Tuesday. The Consular Section of the US Embassy, New Delhi asked the federation about a wrestling coach, who has claimed WFI's backing for attending a training camp scheduled from January 10 to 28 at Mat Sense Academy in the United States of America.
According to the document submitted in the US Embassy, Sandeep son of Bijender Singh sought the USA visa and attached WFI's sponsorship on its letterhead as a supporting document. The letter signed by RK Purushotham, WFI's joint secretary, claimed that the federation will bear Sandeep's travel expenses, accommodation and camp fees apart from providing him a daily allowance. Sandeep claimed that he is a wrestling coach at the Sports Authority of India. The sponsorship and official authorisation letter also mentioned three names — Sunil (coach), Anshu (wrestler) and Rajan (physiotherapist) — apart from Sandeep.
"We have informed the US Embassy that the person is neither empanelled as a coach with WFI or the world body, United World Wrestling. Besides, it has also been informed that the letterhead has seemingly been forged," WFI chief Sanjay Kumar Singh told this daily.
"...as per WFI regulations, only the President, Secretary General, and the Administrative Officers are authorised to sign official correspondence on behalf of the Federation. In view of the above, it is clarified that the Wrestling Federation of India has not issued any letter sponsoring or supporting the participation of Mr. Sandeep in any capacity," WFI informed the US Embassy in their reply.
It was learnt that the WFI has also requested pictures of Sandeep if caught on CCTV during his visit to the US Embassy. "It's a clear case of forgery and hints towards an illegal immigration scam. If deemed necessary, the WFI will also lodge a police complaint in the due course of time," added Singh.
On searching online, one can find that the academy, which is a private training centre, is located in Corvallis, Oregon.
As per the WFI letter submitted by Sandeep, the purpose of the visit is to participate in the high performance wrestling training program designed to enhance technical skills, physical conditioning and international exposure for the upcoming competitive season. "This sponsorship includes coverage of travel, accommodation, training fees, and related expenses for the duration of the training period. The Wrestling Federation of India fully authorises the above members to represent India at this training camp and acknowledges their participation as part of WFI's official development program," read the letter.
"We confirm that all individuals listed above are members associated with the Wrestling Federation of India and are being sent under the Federation's approval and sponsorship. Should you require any further verification or documentation, please feel free to contact our office," said the letter.