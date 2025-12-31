'Fake' wrestling coach forges federation letter for US visa

CHENNAI: A bizarre query that could be linked with kabootarbaazi (immigration racket) left Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) stunned on Tuesday. The Consular Section of the US Embassy, New Delhi asked the federation about a wrestling coach, who has claimed WFI's backing for attending a training camp scheduled from January 10 to 28 at Mat Sense Academy in the United States of America.

According to the document submitted in the US Embassy, Sandeep son of Bijender Singh sought the USA visa and attached WFI's sponsorship on its letterhead as a supporting document. The letter signed by RK Purushotham, WFI's joint secretary, claimed that the federation will bear Sandeep's travel expenses, accommodation and camp fees apart from providing him a daily allowance. Sandeep claimed that he is a wrestling coach at the Sports Authority of India. The sponsorship and official authorisation letter also mentioned three names — Sunil (coach), Anshu (wrestler) and Rajan (physiotherapist) — apart from Sandeep.

"We have informed the US Embassy that the person is neither empanelled as a coach with WFI or the world body, United World Wrestling. Besides, it has also been informed that the letterhead has seemingly been forged," WFI chief Sanjay Kumar Singh told this daily.

"...as per WFI regulations, only the President, Secretary General, and the Administrative Officers are authorised to sign official correspondence on behalf of the Federation. In view of the above, it is clarified that the Wrestling Federation of India has not issued any letter sponsoring or supporting the participation of Mr. Sandeep in any capacity," WFI informed the US Embassy in their reply.