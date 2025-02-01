Budget boost all-round, biggest beneficiary Khelo India

Assistance to NSFs

The sports ministry had been facing issues recognizing NSFs because a September 2023 order said that the 16.08.2022 of the Delhi High court order mandated all NSFs to adhere to sports code in 'toto' (in all parameters listed by sports lawyer and senior advocate Rahul Mehra) to get ministry recognitions. Due to this, funding NSFs directly had been an issue with the ministry and Sports Authority of India. And the funds for most of the national competitions (junior to senior), organized by NSFs, have not been released. For training and competitions under Annual Calendar for Training and Competitions (ACTC), funds have been released through various sources or paid directly to vendors. As indicated by the revised budget for 2024-25, Rs 340 crore seems to have been spent.

However, there is good news for NSFs this time. The budget this financial year has seen an increase of Rs 60 crore (to Rs 400 crore). Even though there is Asian Games next year, this increase could be because of SAI's plan to bring in a few changes in the ACTC to target more medals at the next Olympics. The Sports Authority of India is also working on a four-year cycle (that is Olympic to Olympic) under ACTC and this year, NSFs may have to provide a long-term plan instead of yearly one. The ministry is also trying to give recognition to NSFs and is planning to release funds through a three-member committee.

SAI budget can increase

The SAI that releases funds too has seen an increase in its budget from Rs 815 crore (revised from Rs 822 in 2024-25) to Rs 830 crore. Though a portion (Rs 350 crore approx) is spent in salaries, including that of its own coaches, support staff, doctors, some are spent on upkeep of stadiums, state-of the art gyms, conducting camps (non-national) at National Centre of Excellences (NCOEs), etc. The SAI also runs the SAI Training Centres scheme where more than 4000 athletes train. According to the SAI website, "the scheme is aimed at grooming junior level sports persons in the age group of 10-18 years who have been scouted from grassroots… Facilities provided to the trainees include boarding, sports kit, stipend, competition exposure, education expenses, medical, insurance and other expenses." Perhaps, it is time the sports ministry increases the budget of SAI where talent is nurtured.

The National Dope Testing Laboratory and the National Anti-Doping Agency too have seen an increase in budget. The contribution to the World Anti-Doping Agency has gone up from Rs 3 crore to Rs 3.5 crore.