Taekwondo official dismissed over match-fixing allegations at National Games in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: In a major decision at the ongoing 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, the Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) has dismissed T. Praveen Kumar from his role as Director of Competition for taekwondo events following allegations of match-fixing. He has been replaced by S. Dinesh Kumar based on recommendations from a three-member Prevention of Manipulation of Competition Committee.
The committee's investigation revealed that officials appointed by the Taekwondo Federation of India had allegedly predetermined results in 10 out of 16 weight categories. Reports suggest that gold medals were being sold for three lakh rupees, silver for two lakh, and bronze for one lakh.
"We took these complaints seriously and conducted a thorough investigation to ensure fairness in the competition," said a committee member.
In response to these findings, the committee has also recommended replacing 50 per cent of the technical committee members overseeing the taekwondo events. The competitions, which began on Tuesday, will continue until February 8 as part of the National Games.
A high-powered committee, comprising Uttarakhand's Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, retired IPS officer BK Sinha, and Jammu and Kashmir’s SSP Dushyant Sharma, has implemented strict measures to uphold the integrity of the games.
Sunaina Kumari, Chairperson of the GTCC, expressed shock over the revelations that officials from state sports associations and equipment vendors were involved in the selection trials. "This information is startling, and we will not tolerate such irregularities," she said.
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P.T Usha strongly endorsed the GTCC’s decision, emphasising the commitment to fair play and athlete protection. "It is both tragic and shocking that medal decisions were predetermined even before the events began," she said.
A probe committee has suggested sweeping changes to the competition framework, highlighting four key areas of concern. It has recommended replacing the Director of Competition, changing 50 per cent of the technical officials by incorporating those with international and national experience, ensuring comprehensive video recording of the entire competition for transparency, and mandating GTCC presence at the venue to monitor irregularities.