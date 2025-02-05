I am looking towards Cortina as a potential finish line for this comeback

February 6 will officially mark the one-year to Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Here’s celebrating the day through a Winter Olympic icon

I have always loved a challenge. My journey back to competitive skiing has been driven by my love of the sport, going fast, and the exhilaration that drew me to the slopes. Cortina, Italy, is a special place to me. It was where I first realized my potential to win, and the mountains there have always felt like home. With next year’s Winter Olympic Games to be held in Cortina and Milan, I am eagerly waiting to once again compete in the Olympics at a place that has been so special to me.

My motivations today are exactly what they were when I was a child: a deep love for skiing, speed, and competition, the very things that made me fall in love with the sport. Thanks to skiing, I have been fortunate enough to build an incredible life, and even though I had the most amazing and rewarding time building my foundation and businesses, nothing compares to the joy I feel whenever I am on the slopes.

Retiring from the sport was not so much a choice as a necessity. I had accumulated too many injuries, my body was no longer cooperating, and my right knee was shot. It was devastating to leave the sport I loved so much, but I knew it was the only choice for the sake of my physical wellness. I got my knee replaced so I could keep exploring, stay active, play tennis, and pursue all the adventures I’d always envisioned for myself, but I never imagined it would bring me back to competition.

Once I realized just how well my new knee was functioning, I couldn’t help but wonder how far I could push it. With extensive consideration and clearance from my medical team, I embarked on this path. I went into this with low expectations, but with so much joy, and each step forward has pleasantly surprised me, and most importantly I am having fun.