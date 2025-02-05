I am looking towards Cortina as a potential finish line for this comeback

February 6 will officially mark the one-year to Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Here’s celebrating the day through a Winter Olympic icon
I have always loved a challenge. My journey back to competitive skiing has been driven by my love of the sport, going fast, and the exhilaration that drew me to the slopes. Cortina, Italy, is a special place to me. It was where I first realized my potential to win, and the mountains there have always felt like home. With next year’s Winter Olympic Games to be held in Cortina and Milan, I am eagerly waiting to once again compete in the Olympics at a place that has been so special to me.
My motivations today are exactly what they were when I was a child: a deep love for skiing, speed, and competition, the very things that made me fall in love with the sport. Thanks to skiing, I have been fortunate enough to build an incredible life, and even though I had the most amazing and rewarding time building my foundation and businesses, nothing compares to the joy I feel whenever I am on the slopes.
Retiring from the sport was not so much a choice as a necessity. I had accumulated too many injuries, my body was no longer cooperating, and my right knee was shot. It was devastating to leave the sport I loved so much, but I knew it was the only choice for the sake of my physical wellness. I got my knee replaced so I could keep exploring, stay active, play tennis, and pursue all the adventures I’d always envisioned for myself, but I never imagined it would bring me back to competition.
Once I realized just how well my new knee was functioning, I couldn’t help but wonder how far I could push it. With extensive consideration and clearance from my medical team, I embarked on this path. I went into this with low expectations, but with so much joy, and each step forward has pleasantly surprised me, and most importantly I am having fun.
Ski racing remains a dangerous sport. Whether I am in my 20s, my 30s, or my 40s — and whether my knee is replaced or not — the risk is always there. Anyone willing to point their skis downhill at 80 miles per hour accepts that reality. But I feel healthier and stronger than I did at the end of my career.
Considering how well the season has gone and how my body feels, I’m encouraged enough to say I want to be a part of Milano Cortina 2026 next year. Cortina is a place where everything came together for me: it’s where I learned to piece together a race, climb onto a podium and most importantly it’s where I realised I was capable of winning. My mindset hasn’t changed since my first podium there in 2004.
I have always felt a special connection with that mountain—like I could see the right line, understand its demands, and do what it takes to succeed. I have made countless wonderful memories in Cortina.
It’s also one of the most beautiful places I’ve visited, and I believe it will be an excellent Olympic host. Paris last summer revived a global passion for the Games, captivating audiences in a fresh way. I’m confident that Cortina will keep that momentum going and spark new enthusiasm for winter sports.
I also look forward to seeing Milano Cortina 2026 as a watershed moment for women, with the anticipated highest-ever female participation at a Winter Games, I heard around 47%. The Olympics serve as a stage to promote many progressive ideas, drive change and set the tone for how the rest of the world approaches gender equality. People worldwide look to the Games as a beacon of unity, hope, pride and inspiration, so having nearly equal representation sends a powerful message. The Olympics have the power to inspire change and set new standards.
I believe Milano Cortina 2026 will face fewer obstacles than most. While Milan isn’t particularly close to Cortina, I’m confident every venue will make the journey worthwhile. Athletes will stay where they compete, so travel for us won’t be an issue. My hope is for spectators to experience these distinct locations, taking in the breathtaking Dolomites and everything else Cortina and these Games will offer.
Lindsey Vonn is an Olympic Champion, two-time bronze medallist and eight-time World Cup downhill skiing champion. Exclusively shared by IOC