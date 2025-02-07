Ramkumar-Myneni one hit away from top prize

CHENNAI: Indian duo of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni moved into the doubles final of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger with a hard-fought 7-6, 7-6 win over top seeds Ray Ho and Matthew Christopher Romios here on Friday

The Indian pair had their hands full in the contest as they were forced to save a set point in the second set tiebreak before emerging winners on their third match point.

However, the second seeded Indian duo of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth went down in a match tiebreak to Shintaro Mochizuki and Kaito Uesugi in the other semifinal. After the Indians won the first set 6-4, the all-Japanese pair won the second set by the same scoreline and then won the deciding match tiebreak 10-6.

In the singles draw, top seed Billy Harris advanced to the last four with a 6-3, 7-6 win over Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov. The Kazakh player put up a brave fight in the second set, saving match points in the 10th and 12th games and even held a set point before Harris came through in just over two-and-a-half hours. Harris will meet Sweden's Elias Ymer on Saturday. The Swede scored a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win over Japan's Rio Noguchi.

Czech Dalibor Svrcina and France's Kyrian Jacquet will face off in the other semifinal. Svrcina had an easy passage into the last four with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Ukraine's Oleksandr Ovcharenko. Jacquet came from 4-2 down in the final set and saved a match point against fifth seed Shintaro Mochizuki before eventually coming out a 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 in the most exciting clash of the day.

Results: Singles: Quarterfinals: Billy Harris (GBR) bt Timofey Skatov (KAZ) 6-3, 7-6 (6); Dalibor Svrcina (CZE) bt Oleksandr Ovcharenko (UKR) 6-3, 6-0; Kyrian Jacquet (FRA) bt Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (6); Elias Ymer (SWE) bt Rio Noguchi (JPN) 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles: Semifinals: Saketh Myneni (IND) / Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) bt Ray Ho (TPE) / Matthew Christopher Romios (AUS) 7-6, 7-6; Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN)/Kaito Uesugi (JPN) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (IND)/Vijay Sundar Prashanth (IND) 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.