Uttarakhand creates history with three gold medals in boxing at 38th National Games

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand achieved a historic milestone at the ongoing 38th National Games on Friday, with the state’s boxers delivering an exceptional performance. The athletes secured three gold medals and a total of five medals, marking the first time the state has reached the top 10 of the National Games.

In various boxing events held on Friday, Nivedita Karki, Kapil Pokharia, and Narendra Kumar emerged victorious, each earning a coveted gold medal for the state. Additionally, Kajal and Himanshu Solanki won silver medals, further boosting the state's medal tally.

"This is a proud moment for us. Winning three gold medals in a single day is a testament to our hard work and dedication," said Nivedita Karki.

With this remarkable haul, Uttarakhand moved ahead of states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal in the medal standings to secure a place in the top 10.

Uttrakhand's Sports Minister Rekha Arya hailed the recent successes of the state's athletes as a historic moment, declaring it a golden day in the state's sporting history.

Speaking to TNIE, Arya stated, "All the medal-winning athletes have brought pride to Devbhoomi. The dream we envisioned of transforming Devbhoomi into a sports hub is being fulfilled by these players."

She also expressed optimism about upcoming athletics and other competitions, predicting the state would win even more mnedals number of medals. "Our position in the medal tally will improve even further," she added.

Reflecting on past performances, Arya noted that Uttarakhand's best showing had previously been in Goa, where the state won a total of 24 medals, including three golds. "This time, we have already won nearly double that amount, and we are only halfway through the events," she remarked.

As of Thursday, Karnataka has emerged as the frontrunner in the medal tally, boasting an impressive total of 56 medals, including a remarkable 30 gold, 11 silver, and 15 bronze.

“Our athletes have worked incredibly hard, and their dedication is reflected in our medal count,” said a spokesperson for the Karnataka Sports Authority.