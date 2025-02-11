Vaishali aims for consistency, spot in Candidates Tournament

NEW DELHI: Indian chess Grandmaster R Vaishali has set her sights on delivering consistent performances and securing a place in the prestigious Candidates Tournament this year.

The 23-year-old has already achieved several career-defining milestones, including becoming only the third Indian woman to earn the Grandmaster title, playing a crucial role in India’s gold-medal-winning run at the Chess Olympiad, and securing a bronze medal at the World Blitz Championship.

“My main goal is to show consistent performance and play some good games,” Vaishali told PTI. “Of course, by the end of the year, I aim to qualify for the Candidates Tournament. I had the opportunity to play in the Candidates last year, and I hope to qualify for it again.”

The Women's Candidates Tournament determines the challenger for the World Chess Championship.

Reflecting on her bronze medal at the Blitz World Championship, Vaishali said the result was a major confidence booster after a series of disappointing tournaments.

“It was an important result for my confidence, especially because I had a few bad tournaments in a row, and it was nice to finally end the year with a good result.”