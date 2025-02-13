Wrestlers set to miss another Ranking Series

CHENNAI: The fight between the sports ministry and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is affecting the wrestlers as well. After missing out on an opportunity to compete at the first Ranking Series of the year in Zagreb, Croatia, Indian wrestlers may be forced to miss the second one scheduled in Tirana, Albania from February 26 to March 2.

The WFI, which remains suspended by the sports ministry since December 2023 but is recognised by the international body, has sent a proposal to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in this regard but has not received the sanction as yet. The SAI had not given the nod for the Zagreb event as well. Interestingly, the WFI has sent the same set of names this time too. "We haven't received sanction order yet for the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series in Albania," Sanjay Kumar Singh, the WFI president, told this daily.

The WFI chief said the sports ministry's suspension has broken the federation financially as it is not able to find a sponsor for more than two years now. "Since January 2023, when the protest broke out, the WFI has not received any sponsorship. The previous sponsor, which had signed the deal till 2024, stopped the payment and it is still due. The suspension means the WFI is also not getting a new sponsor. Had we had the sponsors, we could have sent the team on our own but that's not the case," added Sanjay Singh.

In 2021, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to adopt wrestling till the 2032 Olympics. The then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who later had to relinquish the post due to charges of sexual harassment levelled against him by the wrestlers, had said the state government is expected to pump in an investment of Rs 170 crore in infrastructure and support to the wrestlers till the 2032 Games. He had also said that the sponsorships will not be restricted to the country's elite wrestlers as even cadet and junior grapplers will also get benefitted. However, the same has not materialised yet.