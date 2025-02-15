Pickleball league begins amidst fanfare

CHENNAI: The MGM Tamil Nadu Pickleball Premier League (TNPPL) began on Saturday with a spectacular inaugural ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, marking a significant milestone in the growth of pickleball in South India.

Though new, the sport has gained attention because it can be played by anyone at any age. J Meghanath Reddy, IAS, Chief Executive Officer/Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, ace Olympian paddler Sharath Kamal and renowned actor Sathish MuthuKrishnan inaugurated the event by playing an exhibition match.

"Pickleball is a rapidly growing sport, and initiatives like the MGM TNPPL will help nurture talent and encourage more people to participate in it. We look forward to seeing Tamil Nadu emerge as a strong contender in national and international pickleball events," said Meghanath Reddy.

Echoing the sentiment, Arjuna awardee and table tennis legend Sharath Kamal said he was game for any sport that brought people together to display their sporting skills. "Sports has the power to bring communities together, and pickleball is no exception. The enthusiasm of the players and fans on Saturday is a testament for the sport's bright future in India," said Sharath Kamal.

K Mohit Kumar, secretary of TNPPL, shared his enthusiasm, stating: ''Our goal is to make pickleball a household name in Tamil Nadu and provide players with a platform to shine. With the support from various sponsors and the pickleball community, we are confident that this league will grow exponentially in the coming years."