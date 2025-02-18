The big bridge event: Playing their cards right with big picture in mind

CHENNAI: A deck of cards is neatly arranged at the centre of a red velvety table. A rectangular score box is placed beside the cards. Four participants occupy the table. As the 15-minute timer starts, cards are shuffled, moves are made, and players focus on their opponent's game, indulging in mind calculations. Every player makes prudent bids, trying to outwit their opponent while being on the same page with their partner. The gentle rustle of cards fills the atrium of Express Avenue Mall here and the score box starts to fill with numbers as the game progresses.

This intense concentration and strategic thinking atmosphere unfolded during the maiden national-level ranking EA Bridge event. Conducted from February 9 to 16, the tournament was organised and sponsored by EA Bridge under the aegis of the Bridge Federation of India, in association with the Tamil Nadu Bridge Association. This initiative aims to elevate bridge on a national and global scale, fostering awareness and promoting this mind sport.

"Bridge and chess are the only two mind games that the Olympics recognises. Bridge is a game where you and your partner are cooperating, collaborating to try and defeat the opponent. And it takes about thirty hours of an introductory course to learn the game," said Sunil Verghese, vice president of Tamil Nadu Bridge Association (TNBA).

While the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Ministry of Sports recognise bridge as a sport, the states also are accorded due recognition for the game in the early 2000s. Now the TNBA has acquired a 1,000 sq ft accommodation for the sport in the Nehru Indoor Stadium to conduct coaching sessions, seminars, and workshops. "When governments step in and support the game, it will no longer be just a game for the "elite". Once the government puts in money, people will start playing the sport and get benefited," added Sunil. Talking about the advantages of the game, the treasurer of Bridge Federation of India (BFI), Sathish Kumar said, "It is a game of management — involving communication, memory and critical thinking in individuals. Scientifically, it provokes the dorsolateral cortex in the brain and postpones Alzheimer's and Dementia."

Moreover, bridge has also been a means of employment for individuals. Vidya Patel and Kalpana Gujral, who hail from Raibidpura village in Madhya Pradesh, are employees of the Income Tax department under sports quota. The duo was in the city and won the EA Bridge National Women Championship, which was held on February 10. "To come out of my village was possible because of bridge. Since 2017, Kalpana and I, as a team, have represented India at various national and international competitions," revealed Vidya.