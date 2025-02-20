Hamilton: 'Exactly where I'm supposed to be' after emotional day driving Ferrari's new F1 car

Lewis Hamilton says he is “exactly where I’m supposed to be” after an emotional first day on track in Ferrari’s new car.

After the previous night’s glitzy Formula 1 season launch in London, Hamilton got behind the wheel of the new Ferrari SF-25 on Wednesday for the first time at the team’s Fiorano test track.

Thousands of fans — most clad in Ferrari red — had gathered outside the fences surrounding the track to get a glimpse of their new hero.

Some even cut down a tree for a better view.

Asked to pick a word to describe the day’s sensations, Hamilton struggled initially but he insisted he wanted to do better than the suggestion of “very good,” before settling on “emotional.”

“Of course I’ve seen from the outside Ferrari over the years, the drivers over the years and how they’ve been received by their fans, ‘the tifosi,’” Hamilton said.

“But I think when you’re in it, it’s something even more special than you can imagine. You can’t know that until you get in there and experience it. And that’s been really beautiful to see.”

The 40-year-old Hamilton shocked the motorsports world last year when he announced he was leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari.

The British driver had been at Mercedes for 11 years and won six of his seven titles with the Silver Arrows.

“We know we have a huge amount of work to do, I know that I have a huge amount of work to do. I’m still acclimatizing I’ve only been here just over a month,” Hamilton said. “So I’m still acclimatizing to a completely new car, completely new way of working.

“But everyone has bent over backwards in this team to make me feel welcome. And I really feel at home. I know I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be. It feels natural. It feels right.”

Hamilton will line up alongside Charles Leclerc, who has been at Ferrari since 2019.