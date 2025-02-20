Saurabh returns as NRAI names squad for two World Cups

CHENNAI: After being in the background for some time, shooter Saurabh Chaudhary is back in the national squad.

The pistol shooter's name was included in the shooting team by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Thursday, the governing body of the sport in the country, for the upcoming ISSF World Cups in Argentina and Peru. The World Cups (rifle, pistol and shotgun) are scheduled to be held in April.

His inclusion is far from a surprise as he had raised his standards in the last few months — most notably the national championships and the recently-held national trials (1 & 2). Having missed the Paris Games, Saurabh is seeking a fresh start and he'll be determined to make his chance count.

The former Asian Games medallist will be taking part in his pet category — men's 10m air pistol. He'll also be taking part in the air pistol mixed team event, according to NRAI's release on Thursday.