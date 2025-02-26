IOC gives provisional recognition to World Boxing

CHENNAI: IN a significant development for boxing and its survival in the Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday gave provisional recognition to World Boxing. This may help boxing's path back in the Olympics programme at LA.
The IOC said: “the Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee provisionally recognised WB as the International Federation (IF) within the Olympic Movement governing the sport of boxing at world level, during a remote meeting held today”.
When the WB was launched in April 2023 with the objective of ensuring the sport is part of the Olympics in Paris and beyond, they had hoped to get as many countries affiliated with them but the path was not easy. It started with the Common Cause Alliance of nine nations — the Netherlands, US, Ireland, United Kingdom, Australia, France, Canada, Philippines and Ireland.
The WB welcomed the decision and its president Boris van der Vorst said that this was a “significant step for everyone connected with the sport of boxing in the Olympic Movement. Keeping its place at the Olympic Games is absolutely critical to the future of our sport at every level, from the grassroots to the highest echelons of professional boxing, and this decision by the IOC takes us one step closer to our objective of seeing boxing restored to the Olympic programme.”
While speaking to this daily during the Paris Olympics, he said that there were positive vibes and by the end of the Games they would be able to get the support of 50 national federations. On February 18 this year, the membership of national federations had gone up to 78 (more than half).
The IOC added: “… WB is composed of 78 National Federations from the five continents; and four continental confederations are already established” and the federation has given evidence that “62 per cent of the boxers and 58 per cent of the boxing medallists at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 are affiliated to National Federations that are members of World Boxing.”
The IOC also agrees that WB “applies the sports integrity process implemented during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 by the Paris Boxing Unit, including with independent oversight.”
The IBA, the world body that was previously controlling the sport, was de-affiliated and banished by the IOC in June 2023 over governance issues and corruption charges.
The IOC said it is satisfied with the good governance (including the World Boxing Code of Ethics, Conflict of Interest Policy and declaration form, Anti-Corruption Policy, and Finance and Audit Committee Terms of Reference), and has demonstrated strong willingness and effort in enhancing good governance and implementation, to be compliant with the appropriate standards.”
The IOC said the WB has provided assurances with regard to its revenue-generating process on the basis of multi-year commercial partnership agreements covering the period 2025-2028.
“The assessment concluded that World Boxing has continued to make progress regarding the identified areas of consideration in order to be recommended for IOC Provisional Recognition as the IF within the Olympic Movement governing the sport of boxing at world level."
In May 2024, the WB met the IOC and spoke about its revival. The IOC too had put out a statement saying that National Sports Federations (NSFs) have to make up their mind to join a legitimate body and save the sport from getting binned from LA 2028.
However, according to the WB, the provisional recognition is just the beginning. “Today’s decision by the IOC is an important milestone, however everyone connected with WB understands that being part of the Olympic Movement is a privilege and a responsibility and not a right,” van der Vorst added in the WB statement. “There is still a lot of work to do, and everyone is as committed as ever to continuing to work together and doing everything within our power to deliver a better future for our sport and ensuring that boxing remains at the heart of the Olympic Movement.”
The IOC had conducted the boxing event in Paris Olympics and also other qualification competitions to select boxers for the Games.
Indian angle: All eyes on WB on IOA's ad hoc panel
This will give a new twist to the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) ad hoc committee saga as well. Since WB is recognised as an IF now, it can direct the IOA to keep away from BFI affairs. Yet whatever the WB does, the elections need to be held as soon as possible. Whether it is done by IOA or BFI or any other stakeholder. It is understood that the WB shares a cordial relationship with BFI president Ajay Singh. All eyes will now be on WB and its next move. It also needs to be seen if majority of the members are not on the same boat as the president, how things will pan out. According to sports code and various court orders, for re-election of office-bearers, 2/3 majority is mandatory. Ajay Singh is seeking third term as president.