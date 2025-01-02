New Year celebrations in Sydney a surreal experience

SYDNEY: “New years are overrated... Fireworks are such a cliche.” But not here. Sydney Opera House and Harbour are fabled land on festivity days. On December 31 it turns into a dreamland. The sky turns crimson, blue and green... the colour of all kinds of fireworks that booms and thuds while ushering in the New Year.

As this diarist walked towards the Summer Hill station at about 9 PM on December 31, it already seemed late for the party. The Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge were already packed so were the roads towards the most-sought after place on the planet on New Years eve. The station PA system confirmed this and asked those walking towards these points to celebrate locally.

This, however, did not stop a few young people from venturing out in search of a vantage point to watch the spectacle. Another half-an-hour train ride to another station later, people were on the road, so was the diarist.

The roads were packed with thousands trying to find a few vacant spots.

The Rocks seemed to be one of the few public places near the area with a good viewing point. It was almost 11pm, and most gates to viewing points were closed. There was one still open, was what a friend informed. The famous George Street was already packed. That’s the best and there was no going back.