Honour equally belongs to team: Salima Tete

CHENNAI: For her contribution to Indian hockey, women’s team captain Salima Tete was named amongst the Arjuna Awardees in the National Sports Awards 2024 list announced on Thursday.
The 23-year-old took over captaincy from Savita Punia last year and was instrumental in India defending their Asian Champions Trophy title in Rajgir, Bihar.
Always a team player, Tete dedicated the award to her team. “I believe this is my team’s award. It has my name on it but, truly this honour equally belongs to my team. You cannot simply do all things by yourself in the team game so I would like to thank my team first. I know this award will work as a motivation for everyone,” she told TNIE.
One of the players from the famous Simdega hockey nursery, Tete made her debut for the national side in 2017 and has 122 caps so far. She was part of the side that came close to winning the country’s first-ever women’s hockey medal when Rani Rampal led the side to fourth-place finish in Tokyo. Known for her speed and precision, Tete was given the responsibility of leading the side ahead of the ACT last year.
With the Women’s Hockey India League approaching soon, Tete was at practice with her Soorma Hockey Club teammates when her former captain and Arjun Awardee herself, Rani Rampal, told her the happy news. “I was at the practice and it was Rani di who told me that I had received the award. I could not believe it at first and couldn’t put my emotions into words.
All of my teammates were hugging me and congratulating me so it felt really good to celebrate it with them. The first thought that came to my mind was that I should call my family and let them know, but they knew before I could tell them.”
“I would like to thank my coaches including national coach Harinder Singh, teammates, and family. I wouldn’t have achieved this without their support,” Tete added.
Award motivates athletes: Swimmer Sajan
Double Olympian Swimmer Sajan Prakash was also named in the list for the Arjuna Award.
“This national Award will help me in my endeavour to do well in the future. I applied but was not sure whether I would be getting it.”
About change in policies of the Arjuna Awards, he told TNIE, “Different sports have different levels of difficulties and swimming is one of the toughest sports in the world, so sports ministry should look into this as well.”