Honour equally belongs to team: Salima Tete

CHENNAI: For her contribution to Indian hockey, women’s team captain Salima Tete was named amongst the Arjuna Awardees in the National Sports Awards 2024 list announced on Thursday.

The 23-year-old took over captaincy from Savita Punia last year and was instrumental in India defending their Asian Champions Trophy title in Rajgir, Bihar.

Always a team player, Tete dedicated the award to her team. “I believe this is my team’s award. It has my name on it but, truly this honour equally belongs to my team. You cannot simply do all things by yourself in the team game so I would like to thank my team first. I know this award will work as a motivation for everyone,” she told TNIE.

One of the players from the famous Simdega hockey nursery, Tete made her debut for the national side in 2017 and has 122 caps so far. She was part of the side that came close to winning the country’s first-ever women’s hockey medal when Rani Rampal led the side to fourth-place finish in Tokyo. Known for her speed and precision, Tete was given the responsibility of leading the side ahead of the ACT last year.