Boxer Saweety 'even more motivated' after Arjuna honour

CHENNAI: Away from the spotlight, India boxer Saweety Boora, at a time when she was just 21, had returned with a silver medal in her very first World Championships at Jeju City in 2014. Even though it was a sizeable performance, it didn’t quite get the attention that it merited. That was due to various circumstances of course. Perhaps, the times were different then.

That has been the theme in her sporting career. She is not as celebrated as some of the elite names with almost identical CVs. But the former world champ possesses a firm head on her shoulders and takes everything in stride. After a decade-long grind, sprinkled with some notable successes, she is upbeat as ever after finally being included in the Arjuna Award list.

“I could have gotten earlier but I never raised an objection. With God’s will, you get when they deem fit. So it’s good to get it this time. Between 2016 to 2019, my world ranking was quite high. And I had stopped applying as well. This is an ideal way to start 2025. Whenever you get an award, when your hard work is recognised, you tend to get even more motivated,” Saweety said.

The boxer, who has competed in 75kg and 81kg categories in her career so far, has had her share of struggles, something that had pushed her in the shadows a few times. But she had bounced back with aplomb. In a competitive environment, the battle-hardened pugilist had been a certified survivor.