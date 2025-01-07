Chennai Open International Chess tournament: Iniyan, Sammed share top spot after Round 7

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Grandmaster Pa Iniyan and Sammed Jayakumar Shete of Maharashtra shared the lead with six points each at the end of the seventh round of the 15th Chennai Open International GM Chess tournament. Eleven players, including the top seed Aronyak Ghosh of Railways and the second-seeded GM Siddharth Jagadeesh of Singapore, have scored 5.5 points each.

In the Grand prix attack of the Sicilian defence, Iniyan allowed Vijay Shreeram of Tamil Nadu to gain a mild advantage initially. He managed to achieve neutrality later and slowly converted a drawn game in his favour.

Paddler Hansini triumphs

Tamil Nadu’s M Hansini claimed her maiden U-19 girls’ singles title with a 4-2 victory over Haryana’s Suhana Saini in the UTT 86th Junior and Youth National Championships at the SAMA Indoor Complex. The electrifying final saw both players leveraging their strong backhands, punctuated by well-placed forehands and thrilling rallies, keeping the audience on edge.

Ganesh stands out

An unbeaten 46 by S Ganesh paved the way for Chengalpattu to beat Coimbatore by three wickets in the final of the TNCA-SS Rajan Trophy T20 tournament.

Brief scores: At Coimbatore: Final: Coimbatore 142/8 in 20 ovs (J Kousik 38, V Sanjeev Kumar 3/26) lost to Chengalpattu 144/7 in 19.1 ovs (S Ganesh 46 n.o). MoM: S Ganesh. Player of the Tournament: J Suresh Kumar (Coimbatore).