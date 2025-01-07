New-look MOC's first significant meeting of the year on Tuesday

CHENNAI: New Year, new dawn, so it seems for the sports ministry's Mission Olympic Cell that is expected to meet on Tuesday. This would be the first meeting of the year. The meeting holds significance because of India's not so impressive show at the Olympics last year and the focus, besides other topics of sports development and training, could be on the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) list.

The meeting is expected to be attended by sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya as well. It will also be kind of a warm-up for newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer Nachhatar Singh Johal. The first challenge for the Olympian in the hot seat would be pruning or weeding out the TOPS list.

This could be one of the priorities of the MOC when they meet on Tuesday.

After the Olympics, there had been a lull in the sports ministry as well as the Sports Authority of India and this would be the first serious MOC meeting. It is understood that earlier meetings post Olympics were held to look into individual requests. And the CEO was appointed only in December.

The MOC has also undergone a makeover. It has opted for inclusivity as well. Earlier, the MOC had one or two private stakeholders running different foundations but this time the ministry has included JSW Sports, Reliance Foundation and also the two sports promotion boards of Railways and Petroleum.