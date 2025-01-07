Raising the bar pays off for hockey coach Sangwan

CHENNAI: A snub can either break one down or spur the individual on to scale new heights. Unfortunately, a majority of people end up heartbroken. But a better future awaits those who manage to swallow the bitter pill. Haryana hockey coach Sandeep Sangwan falls under the second category.

In 2021, Sangwan felt humiliated when he learnt his name was removed from the national sports award list despite being recommended by the committee. The setback meant he even moved the Delhi High Court but soon gathered himself to set the bar high instead of crying over the snub.

He led the Haryana men's team to senior national crown in 2022 and followed it up with maiden National Games gold for the team in 2023 in Goa. The team also finished runners-up in the 2023 and 2024 senior national championships.

"Getting demoralised was easy but I chose the second option," the 47-year-old FIH Level 3 coach Sangwan told this daily. The approach paid dividends as he was chosen for the Dronacharya Award in the regular category for 2024.

"I have been into coaching since 2006-07 and have always followed a simple policy of not chiding players after the loss. Instead, I ask them to collect themselves and prepare for the next assignment. After the snub, I followed the same policy. It was simple. Just go all out with the state team and win as many medals as possible," added Sangwan.

Several of his wards are in the core groups of the senior and junior men's hockey national camps and the coach strongly believes his strategy of keeping it simple and to the point helped the players. "I try to make them familiar with international rules since the early days. Not all of them are well versed with English so I try to teach them basic hockey vocabulary which helps them in future. Once that is done then I focus on improving their skills. These all are ongoing processes and help the players immensely in the long run."