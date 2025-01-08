Bahadur Singh elected new AFI chief, Mehta secretary

CHENNAI: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has ushered in changes after Adille Sumariwalla finished three four-year terms as president. Even the secretary’s post will see a new official. Former Asian Games gold medalist, Bahadur Singh Sagoo, has been appointed as the new president while the secretary’s post will go to Sandeep Mehta, who was the senior joint-secretary earlier.

This was announced after the customary elections were held at the Annual General Meeting in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Like in previous years, there were no contests as most of the candidates were sole representatives in each post. Sumariwalla announced the names during a press briefing also aired online.

He said that he would continue as the spokesperson of the AFI. “I am here to assist Bahadur. I will be dealing with the World Athletics, International Federations, International Olympic Committee, the Indian Olympic Association, I will continue to assist him in those areas,” he said. Bahadur Singh won Asiad gold in 2002 and had participated at the Olympics in 2000 and 2004. The 51-year-old is working with the Punjab Police.

Zelezny to join Neeraj in Feb

During the press briefing Adille also said that Jan Zelezny, the newly-appointed coach of Neeraj Chopra is yet to join him at Potchefstroom.

“There are different parts of coaching. Strength conditioning, technique and biomechanics are part of that. One coach doesn’t look into everything,” he said adding that there is no coach attached to one athlete throughout the year. “Zelezny will come when he needs to come and that is the way the world is. Neeraj has now reached that stage in his life where he needs to take assistance from different segments — strength training, conditioning, biomechanics, running and throwing.”