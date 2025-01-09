AFI’s big push: Decentralisation of camps

CHENNAI: The new-look Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will have a new policy in place — de-centralisation of National Camps. This, according to the body, would encourage inclusivity and they would have wider pool of players to choose from. This is something new and AFI could be one of the first, if not the first, bodies in India to implement this kind of training.

This was announced on the concluding day of the AFI’s annual general meeting in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Former AFI president Adille Sumariwalla, who has assumed the position of spokesperson, was addressing the media with newly-elected president Bahadur Singh Sagoo and secretary Sandeep Mehta by his side.

Though there were other aspects that were touched upon, the decentralisation of the coaching camps dominated the discussion. This also means that the 23 NCOEs that have been established at a cost to the government would also be utilized. However, challenges like monitoring and doping control across the country will remain.

The AFI felt that this would also help spread the sport to various parts of the country and also give an opportunity to the athletes to stay closer home and train. “They don’t need to adjust to the climate or food,” he said.

As regards the much-talked about 4x400 relay teams, the out-going president said that there will be changes but the entire team is not being disbanded. “We will be changing some athletes, not disbanding of anything,” he said.

AFI will be identifying and including fresh talent. Sumariwalla also said that the 400m men, women and mixed teams will be training as a team and no outsider will be allowed to compete if they join one camp as a team.

“The rest of them... we have given them liberty to train at their centres. For example, Army athletes can train at their centres, the Reliance or JSW athletes can train at their centre, Tamil Nadu and Odisha have got foreign coaches if they want to train at their centre they can,” he said.