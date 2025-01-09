‘Selective application undermines credibility of sports governance’

Usha also claimed that the ministry’s concerns that the IOA recognition of the IGU elections violates the National Sports Code ‘unfounded’. In fact, she gave examples of several NSFs which have failed to conduct elections even after completion of their terms almost three years back but continue to have recognition from the ministry in violation of the NSDC 2011. She also mentioned how Wrestling Federation of India has yet not been recognised by the ministry since election in December 2023 despite the NSF being recognised by international federation (UWW).

The IOA president also cited an article of the IGU constitution which talks about quorum mandatory for a valid AGM. “This specific provision (Article 22 of the IGU Constitution) mandates the presence of a minimum 10 number of State Golf Associations (SGAs) for a valid Annual General Meeting (AGM). The recognition of this faction, despite the participation of only 09 (Nine) out of the 31 (Thirty One) recognised SGAs as on the date of commencement of the election process, renders the conduct of the AGM and subsequent elections void,” Usha wrote.