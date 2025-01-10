Iniyan finishes on top in Chennai Open GM Chess tournament

CHENNAI: Grandmaster Pa Iniyan of Tamil Nadu won the 15th Chennai Open International GM Chess tournament, organised by Tamil Nadu State Chess

Association at Chennai on Thursday. He defeated GM Deepan Chakkravarthy J of ICF, collecting 8.5 points to become the outright winner. Four players were tied for third to sixth places and finished in that order based on their tie-break scores.

Dr M Manickam, chairman, of Sakthi Group of Companies and president Tamil Nadu State Chess Association and former vice president of World Chess Federation, DV Sundar, distributed the prizes.

Thrilling contest

Half-centuries by RS Ambrish (85) and RK Jayant (79 batting) enabled Tamil Nadu to post 358 for 7 in 131 overs against Gujarat on Day 3 of the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 tournament in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Tamil Nadu have three wickets in hand and need 23 runs on the last day to bag the first innings honours.

Brief scores: Gujarat 380 vs Tamil Nadu 358/7 in 131 ovs (S Shrenik 37, KV Raghav 27, BK Kishore 54, RS Ambrish 85,

RK Jayant 79 batting, R Pravin 25 batting, Khilan Patel 3/141).