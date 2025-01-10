Iniyan finishes on top in Chennai Open GM Chess tournament

CHENNAI: Grandmaster Pa Iniyan of Tamil Nadu won the 15th Chennai Open International GM Chess tournament, organised by Tamil Nadu State Chess
Association at Chennai on Thursday. He defeated GM Deepan Chakkravarthy J of ICF, collecting 8.5 points to become the outright winner. Four players were tied for third to sixth places and finished in that order based on their tie-break scores.
Dr M Manickam, chairman, of Sakthi Group of Companies and president Tamil Nadu State Chess Association and former vice president of World Chess Federation, DV Sundar, distributed the prizes.
Thrilling contest
Half-centuries by RS Ambrish (85) and RK Jayant (79 batting) enabled Tamil Nadu to post 358 for 7 in 131 overs against Gujarat on Day 3 of the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 tournament in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Tamil Nadu have three wickets in hand and need 23 runs on the last day to bag the first innings honours.
Brief scores: Gujarat 380 vs Tamil Nadu 358/7 in 131 ovs (S Shrenik 37, KV Raghav 27, BK Kishore 54, RS Ambrish 85,
RK Jayant 79 batting, R Pravin 25 batting, Khilan Patel 3/141).
Team D post win
Half-centuries by Reema Sisodia (61) and Kanika Ahuja (65) helped Team D to beat Team E by 40 runs in the BCCI Senior Women one day Challenger Trophy.
Brief scores: At SRMC: Team ‘D’ 263/7 in 50 ovs (Reema Sisodia 61, Kanika Ahuja 65; Amanjot Kaur 3/40) bt Team ‘E’ 223/9 in 50 ovs (Ayushi Soni 61 n.o; Sushree Dibyadarshini 3/36). At SSN: Team ‘C’ 242 in 50 ovs (Henrietta Pereira 52, Sneh Rana 35, Kaushalya Choudhary 40; Arundathi Reddy 3/35) lost to Team ‘A’ 245/6 in 45.2 ovs (Shafali Verma 87, Shipra Giri 43).
Mithun slams 52
DM Mithun’s 52 helped Sri Jayendra SGJ, Tirunelveli to defeat Grace Matric, Madurai by 89 runs in the Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship. With this win, Sri Jayendra qualified for Phase 2. Brief scores: Sri Jayendra SGJ, Tirunelveli 174/7 in 20 ovs (DM Mithun 52; S Pandi Murugan 3/25) bt Grace Matric, Madurai 85/8 in 20 ovs.
DAV Boys advance
DAV Boys defeated Rudrappaswamy School n the CSK-Thiruvallur DCA U-15 inter-school meet. Brief scores: DAV Boys 131 in 29.1 ovs (S Sai Tarun 3/11) bt Rudrappaswamy School 65 in 25.3 ovs (S Dhruv Sridhar 3/8).
Senthil, Maaya in semis
Senthil Kumar and Maaya Rajeshwaran kept India in hunt at the ITF J300 event by entering the semifinals of the boys’ and girls’ singles, respectively.