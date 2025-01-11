RSPB vs WFI: Railway wrestlers may miss out on chance to compete at National Games

CHENNAI: Once again the rift between the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) and the Wrestling Federation of India(WFI) is set to jeopardise the future of grapplers. Not long before most of the Railway wrestlers were deprived of a chance to compete at the senior national championships organised by the WFI in Bengaluru over the federation's suspension issue. As things stand, they may miss out on a chance to compete at the 38th National Games scheduled to begin in Uttarakhand on January 28.

State wrestling associations had sent the entries to their respective state Olympic associations. According to a source, the list only features wrestlers, who have finished in Top 15 of the senior national championship in each weight category. The Games, like the Olympics, will have competitions in six weight categories in each style (men's freestyle and Greco-Roman and women's wrestling). Uttarakhand, the host state, will have a quota in each weight category taking total competitors in every division to 16.

Paris Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat and 2024 World Championship bronze medallist in 59kg Mansi Ahlawat are among the wrestlers employed by the Indian Railways, who are likely to miss the National Games."I didn't compete at the senior nationals but want to participate in the National Games. My home state Haryana has already sent the entries so I competed at the 62kg selection trials in Uttarakhand and stood first," Mansi told this daily.

She, however, admitted that her chances of making the Uttarakhand squad seems low with this new controversy. "I don't know but I was told by a few fellow wrestlers that I will not be allowed to compete. If so this could be a big loss for Railway wrestlers. National Games matter a lot as medals here help us get promotions and other benefits," she added.