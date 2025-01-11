RSPB vs WFI: Railway wrestlers may miss out on chance to compete at National Games

CHENNAI: Once again the rift between the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) and the Wrestling Federation of India(WFI) is set to jeopardise the future of grapplers. Not long before most of the Railway wrestlers were deprived of a chance to compete at the senior national championships organised by the WFI in Bengaluru over the federation's suspension issue. As things stand, they may miss out on a chance to compete at the 38th National Games scheduled to begin in Uttarakhand on January 28.
State wrestling associations had sent the entries to their respective state Olympic associations. According to a source, the list only features wrestlers, who have finished in Top 15 of the senior national championship in each weight category. The Games, like the Olympics, will have competitions in six weight categories in each style (men's freestyle and Greco-Roman and women's wrestling). Uttarakhand, the host state, will have a quota in each weight category taking total competitors in every division to 16.
Paris Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat and 2024 World Championship bronze medallist in 59kg Mansi Ahlawat are among the wrestlers employed by the Indian Railways, who are likely to miss the National Games."I didn't compete at the senior nationals but want to participate in the National Games. My home state Haryana has already sent the entries so I competed at the 62kg selection trials in Uttarakhand and stood first," Mansi told this daily.
She, however, admitted that her chances of making the Uttarakhand squad seems low with this new controversy. "I don't know but I was told by a few fellow wrestlers that I will not be allowed to compete. If so this could be a big loss for Railway wrestlers. National Games matter a lot as medals here help us get promotions and other benefits," she added.
Dheeraj Chaudhary, a 130kg Greco-Roman wrestler who pulled out of the Bengaluru nationals despite winning the first bout under mysterious circumstances, could also miss the Games. Looking confident to represent Rajasthan, the state unit he was playing for in the nationals before withdrawing, Dheeraj said, "I will compete in the National Games as the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) has given permission."
However, it doesn't look that straightforward for Dheeraj as a WFI source confirmed to this daily that Dheeraj's name has not been included in the entry list from Rajasthan. Vishal Kaliraman is another wrestler who will be forced to skip. His brother Naveen confirmed to the TNIE that he is not competing at the Uttarakhand event.
Prem Chand Lochab, RSPB secretary, when enquired about this said the board has requested the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president to allow Railway wrestlers to compete at the event. He also shared a letter sent to the IOA by the RSPB requesting the same.
"It is pertinent to mention that after suspension of WFI, the chances of RSPB's wrestlers for participation in recognised national level tournaments as also their chances of selection for participation in international championships are significantly reduced," the letter dated December 26 read.
"In view of the above, it is requested to kindly permit RSPB for sending its wrestling team/wrestlers to participate in the upcoming 38th National Games 2025," added the letter. Interestingly, the RSPB secretary also requested the IOA to hold wrestling competitions in all 10 weight categories instead of six Olympic divisions.
Speaking on the deadline, Lochab said the RSPB had sent the request well in advance. Whatever the outcome of the request, one thing is sure the ongoing tussle has already affected wrestlers to a great extent and it seems their sufferings are unlikely to end soon.
Wrestling at NG
Date: February 8 to 14
Venue: Yogasthali Khel Parisar, Roshnabad Stadium, Haridwar
Weight categories (kgs): Women's wrestling: 50, 53, 57, 62, 68, 76; men's freestyle: 57, 65, 74, 86, 97, 125; men's Greco-Roman: 60, 67, 77, 87, 97, 130.
Participants: Top 15 plus one quota for Uttarakhand in each weight category