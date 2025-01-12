History awaits for women's hockey in Ranchi

CHENNAI: Salima Tete is back in Ranchi. The city, crowd, and the turf of Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium bring out mixed feelings for India's captain. This is the place where India reclaimed their Women's Asian Champions Trophy title after seven years in 2023. The same stadium saw a teary and heartbroken Indian team once they narrowly missed their berth in the Paris Olympics in 2024. However, when Tete takes the field at her home ground in the women's Hockey India League, no matter what the result is, she and her teammates will have etched their names in the history books.

"This is a golden opportunity. Not just for the junior players, but for everyone in Indian women's hockey," Tete knows the importance of the occasion. " We have this platform to show how well we can play. So many Indian players are full of talent, this is their chance to showcase it in front of the crowd and make sure they are knocking on the door of India camp. I want to enjoy playing my hockey this season and help Soorma win matches," India's captain told this daily.

With her team, Soorma Hockey Club, making their debut on 13th January, Tete hopes to see a familiar face in the audience. Having her father, Sulakshan, a hockey player who helped continue the legacy of the sport in family be in the stadium would mean the world to Tete and there is a reason behind it. "I know my home is not that close to Ranchi, but my parents will come to watch me play in the HIL there," she said.

"If you have parents' support, you can do absolutely anything. My parents have supported me from the beginning and they continue to do so today. They worked hard and made sure that I got the platform for my hockey, I think, it is time for me to play well and acknowledge everything they have done. When it came to hockey, my father never stopped me from doing anything. He instilled in me right from an early age that I should focus on doing everything in my capacity to help the team and not focus on the result. Even now when I go home he keeps telling me to concentrate on my process and results will follow."