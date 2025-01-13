Ongoing HIL to act as selection trials

CHENNAI: The ongoing Hockey India League (HIL) will also act as selection trials for both the men’s and women’s teams ahead of the next edition of the Pro League, scheduled to begin in Odisha in February.

It is understood that both Craig Fulton (coach of the men’s team) and Harendra Singh (women’s team coach) are not only following the league from the stands but are also on a scouting mission of sorts to identify players who could form part of the core group for the upcoming Olympic cycle (Of course, Singh began his dual role from Sunday when the women’s HIL kicked-off).

While the league restarting is good for the sport’s long-term prospects in the country, one of the drawbacks is that the players in the national camp may not get too much of a holiday post season.

The HIL is scheduled to finish on February 1 but players selected for the Pro League may have to report to camp by February 4th or 5th ahead of the season-opener against Spain (men’s team on 15th) and England (women’s team on 15th).

The year immediately post the Olympics may not necessarily be a hectic year but there are still a couple of important tournaments for both sides. With the World Cup scheduled to be held for both men and women next year, there will be a qualification event later this year (Asia Cup). They can also qualify if they do well in the Pro League.

Hyderabad Toofans trounce Kalinga Lancers 5-1.

Hyderabad Toofans beat Kalinga Lancers 5-1 (Gonzalo Peillat 6’ & 30’, Maico Casella 21’, Tim Brand 47’ and Arshdeep Singh 54’) in the HIL clash here. Lancers got off to a dream start as they opened the scoring in the fifth minute. However, their joy was short-lived as the Toofans struck back within a minute and went on to add four more goals.