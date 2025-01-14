Playing in India is a big part of my career: Brinkman

CHENNAI: WITH phase 1 of the league stage of the Hockey India League in the books, it is no surprise that Kalinga Lancers’ Thierry Brinkman is amongst the top goal scorers in the competition. His hat-trick of goals against Rarh Bengal Tigers at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela has been the highlight of the season. Riding on a successful 2024 where Brinkman helped his country win the gold medal in the Paris Olympics, the Dutchman is keen to repeat his heroics in the HIL.

“It is exciting because the stadium in Rourkela is one of the most beautiful to play hockey. As players, you want to play games like these against some of the best players in the world,” Brinkman told this daily.” While most teams did not get much time to prepare ahead of the start of the tournament, Brinkman believes communication would be the key.

“It is interesting to see how teams react because we did not have that much time to prepare. We have to make the right decisions with each other, but we have not played that much hockey with each other. How quickly we get some structure and communication is something that will determine the results,” he mentioned.

Despite new teammates, the stadium and conditions in India are not new for the 29-year-old. He has been turning up for multiple tournaments in the country. “My previous experiences have been great. I have been here a lot right from my U-21 days. I remember playing two Junior World Cups in India in Delhi (2013 edition) and Lucknow (2016 edition).