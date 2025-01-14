Playing in India is a big part of my career: Brinkman

CHENNAI: WITH phase 1 of the league stage of the Hockey India League in the books, it is no surprise that Kalinga Lancers’ Thierry Brinkman is amongst the top goal scorers in the competition. His hat-trick of goals against Rarh Bengal Tigers at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela has been the highlight of the season. Riding on a successful 2024 where Brinkman helped his country win the gold medal in the Paris Olympics, the Dutchman is keen to repeat his heroics in the HIL.
“It is exciting because the stadium in Rourkela is one of the most beautiful to play hockey. As players, you want to play games like these against some of the best players in the world,” Brinkman told this daily.” While most teams did not get much time to prepare ahead of the start of the tournament, Brinkman believes communication would be the key.
“It is interesting to see how teams react because we did not have that much time to prepare. We have to make the right decisions with each other, but we have not played that much hockey with each other. How quickly we get some structure and communication is something that will determine the results,” he mentioned.
Despite new teammates, the stadium and conditions in India are not new for the 29-year-old. He has been turning up for multiple tournaments in the country. “My previous experiences have been great. I have been here a lot right from my U-21 days. I remember playing two Junior World Cups in India in Delhi (2013 edition) and Lucknow (2016 edition).
Many more World League fixtures and two World Cups in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela as well. It feels like a hockey home because we know the environment so well. the faces there are so familiar now. Playing hockey in India has been a big part of my career. It is always a great experience to perform here,” he added.
Speaking about his form, Brinkman’s eyes lit up talking about the fabulous year he had in 2024. “I think, the most beautiful memory I ever made on the hockey pitch was with the great squad and coach at the Summer Olympics. It is difficult to find the right words to describe it but I am proud of everyone who made it possible.
I think, all the emotions were enormous and all the work you put in maybe for your entire hockey life comes out in those moments. Sometimes it is still unbelievable that we achieved that because the field is always so strong and we were lucky enough to be on top,” he said with a grin on his face.
With that gold, Brinkman added another feather to his cap. 28 years after his father, Jacques, won the gold medal in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, he was part of the squad that won the Netherlands their third gold. Brinkman senior was at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir to witness history.
TN reclaim top spot with 3-2 win over Delhi
Rourkela: TN Dragons held their nerves to clinch a 3-2 thrilling win over Delhi SG Pipers here at the Men's Hockey India League on Monday. Goalie David Harte remained the cynosure of TN's defense while goals by Jip Janssen (6'), Nathan Ephraums (19') and Blake Govers (21') ensured a well-deserved win. Earlier, Soorma Hockey Club began their Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) campaign on a high as they beat Rarh Bengal Tigers 4-1.
