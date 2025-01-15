Kiran makes his chance count

CHENNAI: Until late Monday, Kiran George was not part of any equation for the India Open.

His name was included in the men’s singles main draw of the ongoing BWF Super 750 event at the eleventh hour, following the withdrawal of a couple of players including Malaysia Open winner Shi Yuqi of China and Antony Ginting of Indonesia.

Shi might have taken a much-deserved break after a deep run in Kuala Lumpur but Kiran seemed to have embodied the spirit of a champion shuttler in his absence. At least, on Tuesday.

Facing a higher-ranked opponent in the form of Yushi Tanaka (World No 25), the Indian shutter operated with plenty of verve and displayed his capacity to withstand pressure to post a significant 21-19, 14-21, 27-25 victory in the Round of 32.

As the score suggests, the match that lasted a gruelling 71 minutes was a see-saw affair. Both players pulled off some delightful shots to wow the crowd throughout the course of the tie. In the decider, Kiran had created some gap but Tanaka rallied to force a tie-breaker. In fact, Kiran missed three match points and survived three himself.

The Indian is pleased to be on the winning side. “It was a long gruelling match and I’m happy to come out on the winning side. It’s a good win and will give me more confidence. I got to know about my entry only yesterday (Monday) but I had reached here on Saturday because I was part of the reserves and I was prepared,” Kiran told this daily.

This might be just the first round but this is as good as gold for someone like Kiran at this level. Ranked No 38 in the BWF world rankings, Kiran, who trains at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, has been in the quest to establish his name at the elite level and this victory is a step in the right direction. As of now, he’s the fourth-highest ranked Indian in the world after Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Priyanshu Rajawat.